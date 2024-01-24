The Sky Fell Monday. Literally. How much rain fell on San Diego? Billions of Gallons

As much rain fell in just six hours Monday as does normally in three months.

Sound like a lot? So, how much precipitation did San Diego get that day? An astonishing 2.73 inches, when we normally get about 2 inches on average for the entire month of January. It was the city's rainiest day ever in January, according to records dating to 1850. Of course, Monday was merely the final insult in three days of rain, beginning on Saturday.

A rough calculation shows that more than 150 billion gallons of water fell on San Diego County over three days, much of it in a three-to-six-hour period, Ryan Maue, former chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said in an email to The Associated Press. He said the city’s drainage canals and infrastructure are not able to handle such a deluge.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“The rainfall rates and duration ... overwhelmed the capability of the urban and natural interface to reroute the water back to the ocean especially with so much also falling inland at high elevations,” Maue said.

It was the fourth-wettest day on record in the entire history of San Diego weather measurements, according to the National Weather Service.

San Diego has gotten more rain over the past three days, than during the past three months combined. In fact, the three-day total is nearly double the past three months.

Before the storm, rainfall forecasts had predicted 1 inch on the coast and double that in the mountains.

The unprecedented flooding and damage prompted states of emergencies across the county.

A map displaying rainfall totals across San Diego County for Jan. 22, 2024. (National Weather Service)

So, how much fell at your house?

Four-day rainfall totals as of Tuesday morning

All data is according to the NWS of San Diego, which you can access here.

San Diego

KEARNY MESA 3.34 inches

POINT LOMA 4.50 inches

MONTGOMERY FIELD 3.01 inches

SAN DIEGO INTL AIRPORT 3.32 inches

MIRAMAR LAKE 2.85 inches

South Bay

NATIONAL CITY 4.25 inches

BROWN FIELD 2.64 inches

CHULA VISTA 2.02 inches

OTAY MOUNTAIN RAWS 5.38 inches

SAN MIGUEL RAWS 2.53 inches

North County

CARLSBAD 3.15 inches

ENCINITAS 3.10 inches

OCEANSIDE 2.76 inches

VISTA 2.61 inches

ESCONDIDO 2.72 inches

POWAY 2.47 inches

EL CAMINO DEL NORTE 2.74 inches

East County

SANTEE 3.50 inches

FALLBROOK 3.44 inches

RAMONA 2.17 inches

BONSAL 3.12 inches

DULZURA SUMMIT 4.11 inches

DEER SPRINGS 2.68 inches

LA MESA 4.76 inches

BARONA 2.29 inches

RAMONA 2.17 inches

San Diego County mountains

ALPINE 3.01 inches

SD COUNTRY ESTATES 2.15 inches

THOUSAND TRAILS 2.42 inches

JULIAN 2.80 inches

MT LAGUNA 2.79 inches

The Associated Press contributed to this report — Ed.