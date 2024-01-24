first alert forecast

The Sky Fell Monday. Literally. How much rain fell on San Diego? Billions of Gallons

San Diego has gotten more rain over the past three days, than during the past three months combined

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Renee Schmiedeberg

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As much rain fell in just six hours Monday as does normally in three months.

Sound like a lot? So, how much precipitation did San Diego get that day? An astonishing 2.73 inches, when we normally get about 2 inches on average for the entire month of January. It was the city's rainiest day ever in January, according to records dating to 1850. Of course, Monday was merely the final insult in three days of rain, beginning on Saturday.

A rough calculation shows that more than 150 billion gallons of water fell on San Diego County over three days, much of it in a three-to-six-hour period, Ryan Maue, former chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said in an email to The Associated Press. He said the city’s drainage canals and infrastructure are not able to handle such a deluge.

San Diego's Historic Storm

San Diego 19 hours ago

WATCH: Receding floodwaters unveil devastating aftermath of San Diego storm

San Diego 18 hours ago

Photos show damage left behind by record-setting January storm

17 hours ago

How much rain fell from this storm? Record rainfall totals in San Diego County

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“The rainfall rates and duration ... overwhelmed the capability of the urban and natural interface to reroute the water back to the ocean especially with so much also falling inland at high elevations,” Maue said.

It was the fourth-wettest day on record in the entire history of San Diego weather measurements, according to the National Weather Service.

San Diego has gotten more rain over the past three days, than during the past three months combined. In fact, the three-day total is nearly double the past three months.

Before the storm, rainfall forecasts had predicted 1 inch on the coast and double that in the mountains.

The unprecedented flooding and damage prompted states of emergencies across the county.

A map displaying rainfall totals across San Diego County for Jan. 22, 2024. (National Weather Service)

So, how much fell at your house?

Four-day rainfall totals as of Tuesday morning

All data is according to the NWS of San Diego, which you can access here.

San Diego

  • KEARNY MESA 3.34 inches
  • POINT LOMA 4.50 inches
  • MONTGOMERY FIELD 3.01 inches
  • SAN DIEGO INTL AIRPORT 3.32 inches
  • MIRAMAR LAKE 2.85 inches

South Bay

  • NATIONAL CITY 4.25 inches
  • BROWN FIELD 2.64 inches
  • CHULA VISTA 2.02 inches
  • OTAY MOUNTAIN RAWS 5.38 inches
  • SAN MIGUEL RAWS 2.53 inches

North County

  • CARLSBAD 3.15 inches
  • ENCINITAS 3.10 inches
  • OCEANSIDE 2.76 inches
  • VISTA 2.61 inches
  • ESCONDIDO 2.72 inches
  • POWAY 2.47 inches
  • EL CAMINO DEL NORTE 2.74 inches

East County

  • SANTEE 3.50 inches
  • FALLBROOK 3.44 inches
  • RAMONA 2.17 inches
  • BONSAL 3.12 inches
  • DULZURA SUMMIT 4.11 inches
  • DEER SPRINGS 2.68 inches
  • LA MESA 4.76 inches
  • BARONA 2.29 inches
  • RAMONA 2.17 inches

San Diego County mountains

  • ALPINE 3.01 inches
  • SD COUNTRY ESTATES 2.15 inches
  • THOUSAND TRAILS 2.42 inches
  • JULIAN 2.80 inches
  • MT LAGUNA 2.79 inches

The Associated Press contributed to this report — Ed.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us