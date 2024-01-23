Photos show damage left behind by record-setting January storm

By Christina Bravo

Mud and debris in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood the day after a powerful storm system on Jan. 23, 2024.
A car sits in floodwaters in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood the day after a powerful storm system on Jan. 23, 2024.
A resident’s items covered in debris after flooding in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood the day after a powerful storm system on Jan. 23, 2024.
A car sits in floodwaters in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood the day after a powerful storm system on Jan. 23, 2024.
A car in Southrest on Jan. 22, 2024, that was tossed around in floodwaters during a powerful storm.
Residents move furniture from a home damaged by flooding next to cars moved by the waters during a rainstorm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Juan Gonzales gestures to the waterline of a flooded home during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Tony Blas points to the water line inside his home that flooded during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
A woman walks by cars damaged by floods during a rainstorm in San Diego on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Marlene Sanchez-Barriento salavages items behind her home damaged by flooding, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in. Sanchez-Barriento’s home was damaged when flood waters rushed though her home on Monday, Jan. 23. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
A woman examines cars damaged from floods during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
A truck drives through flooding on Harbor Drive near Laurel Street in downtown San Diego, Jan. 22, 2024.
SR-78 in North County was completely flooded by heavy rains on Jan. 21, 2024.
The Interstate 15 near National City was flooded
A car sits along a flooded road during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. Heavy rainfall around the U.S. on Monday prompted first responders in Texas to conduct water rescues and officials in California to issue evacuation warnings over potential mudslides in parts of Los Angeles County. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Rescue workers help a dog get to safety in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego after a rain storm brought flooding on Jan. 22, 2024.
A truck drives through a flooded intersection in Little Italy, Jan. 22, 2024.
