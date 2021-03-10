The Ronald McDonald House Walk for Kids has been a beloved community event supporting children and families who rely on the life-changing services and programs provided by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California. Together, we create a community where children and their families embrace life and healing with a sense of hope, enthusiasm, courage, and joy. 100% of the funds you raise help families with seriously ill children - right here in your local community.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California programs run on the simple idea that nothing else should matter when a family is focused on healing their child. The Houses give families a place to stay, a source of comfort, care support and a chance to focus their energy on what matters most: getting their child well. The Walk for Kids proceeds will benefit all six Ronald

McDonald Houses, two Ronald McDonald Family rooms and their Camp program supporting families across Southern California. RMHCSC is one of the few chapters to operate a cost-free, medically supervised Camp Ronald McDonald For Good Times®, RMHCSC helps children with cancer and their siblings rediscover childhood and develop the self-esteem and self-efficacy often lost as a result of the disease.

WHO: TBD Grand Marshall and special guests

WHEN: Sunday, April 25 For more information CLICK HERE.

