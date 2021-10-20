The People vs. Larry Millete: What the DA Said About the May ‘Maya' Millete Murder Case

What to Know May "Maya" Millete, a Chula Vista mother of three, was last seen alive nine months ago

In July, police named her husband, Larry Millete, as a "person of interest" in the case

On Oct. 19, Chula Vista Police announced that officers had taken Larry into custody in connection with her death

Larry Ibarreta Millete, who is now accused of killing his wife, May "Maya" Millete, has passed his first night in jail after his arrest at the family's home in Chula Vista on Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Held without bail, the 40-year-old Millete will have an enormous amount of time to contemplate the case being made against him by the office of San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

The "hearts of the community are broken," said San Diego County District Attorney Stephan, who provided a brief synopsis of the evidence against Larry, stating that an unsealed portion of the arrest warrant includes evidence that would not compromise the prosecution's case.

On Tuesday afternoon outside the headquarters of the Chula Vista Police Department, Stephen told law-enforcement officials, family members, supporters of Maya Millete and the media a remarkable amount of information about the case uncovered by investigators, much of it unknown until Tuesday.

The evidence the CVPD, NCIS and the FBI have assembled as it was revealed by Stephan is circumstantial. The murder case is being made, to this point, in the absence of a body.

"There is case law that we will be using that makes it even more clear that a missing body is circumstantial evidence that there was foul play, and that it was murder, because someone who takes their own life cannot hide their body,” Stephan said.

While Stephan told the crowd that she would only be disclosing information that would not taint a prospective jury pool, she did share a tranche of particulars.

Here's a breakdown of what Stephan said had been uncovered during the investigaion, however:

The Milletes' 2015 black Lexus GX460 SUV with the license plate "Maylani" is believed to have been used to transport Maya's body on Jan. 8

Starting in 2020, continuing till her disappearance, Maya wanted a divorce for many reasons. Larry did not

The last call recorded that Maya made was to a divorce attorney

When Maya called a divorce attorney on Jan. 7, Larry sent text messages that were screenshotted to his boss that let him know that the divorce was going to take place

Larry contacted “spellcasters” in an effort to change Maya's mind (Spellcasters are persons purporting to wield magical powers of persuasion -- Ed.)

In December of 2020, Larry's messages to spellcasters became more threatening in tone and asked for her to become incapacitated, for her to be in an accident, to suffer broken bones. Stephan said that Larry was "displaying his homicidal ideations to harm May"

Maya scheduled an appointment with a divorce lawyer on Jan. 12

The last phone call or digital message (sent via Facebook Messenger) Maya sent was on Jan. 7 at 8:15 p.m.

Larry Millete sent a text on Jan. 7, the last day Maya was seen alive, that said, "I think she wants me to snap," and, "I’m shaking inside, ready to snap"

At 9:21 p.m. on Jan. 7, Larry screen-shotted from his account crypto-currency amounts of money that were in his crypto-currency account to his two daughters

Maya’s phone activity stopped on Jan. 8 at 1:25 a.m.

On Jan. 9, Larry’s spellcaster messages, which had been sent on a daily basis, turned their focus away from Maya and toward a man whom Larry blamed for his failed relationship

At 5:58 a.m. on Jan. 8, security video shows Larry moving his black Lexus GX460 SUV. The vehicle was backed into the driveway, but Larry repositioned it so that the rear of vehicle was inside a garage door. From where it was re-parked, no video cameras are positioned to record what was occurring

At 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 8, Larry drove away, not returning for 11 hours and 21 minutes

Larry's phone remained in the Millete home in Eastlake during the time he was gone from the house on Jan. 8, which had the effect of preventing tracking it with GPS

Larry told investigators he was in Solana Beach on Jan. 8 while he was away from his Chula Vista home

Shown a map by investigators asking about his whereabouts on Jan. 8, Larry pointed to Torrey Pines State Beach, four miles away from Solana Beach

Larry's employer called him "frantically" on Jan. 8, even calling Maya's phone, in an effort to locate Larry, who was supposed to have been working that day. Larry's boss said it was not like Larry to not show up for work

On Jan. 26, detectives served a search warrant to seize the contents of the Lexus SUV's infotainment system

The report generated from the downloaded infotainment system indicated a "navigation event" on Jan. 8 at 3:29 p.m. for the Millete home in Chula Vista

From the report, officials believe that Larry looked up directions to return home; investigators believe it's possible Larry left Maya's body somewhere approximately 2.5 hour drive (or closer) away from his home. They have released that information in the hopes that it may jog the memory of someone who saw the vehicle

When a search warrant was served at the house, investigators were looking for firearms that were registered to Larry. Despite a court order, Larry had not turned over one of those weapons, a .40 caliber gun. That gun is still missing

Nine loud bangs can be heard at about 9:57 p.m. on Jan. 7 on an audio/video security recording that was captured by a neighbor of the Milletes. Due to the quality of the recording, investigators have been unable to confirm if the noises were, in fact, gunshots

At 10:34 p.m. on Jan. 7, neighbors heard the Millete children playing in the back yard of their home. This was unusual because of the time of night

Maya's brother went to the Millete home in Chula Vista at about 6:30 p.m. At first, Larry told her brother he had been at work and did not know what Maya was doing. Then, Larry said he had been at the beach

Maricris Drouaillet, Maya's sister, was the one who called police to report Maya missing, not Larry

Part of a no-body prosecution is to look for proof of life, and no proof that Maya is alive has been found

There have been no withdrawals from any financial accounts since Maya was last seen on Jan. 7

All of Maya's valuables were left in the Chula Vista home

All four of the Milletes' vehicles are accounted for

After an extensive re-creation and experiment conducted in September 2021, it was determined that Maya's phone was at her Chula Vista home or thereabout. Stephan said that Maya always had her phone

NBC 7's Omari Fleming shares an emotional plea from Maya Millete's sister.