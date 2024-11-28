Thanksgiving Day weather: Foggy morning start, then dry and mild conditions

Thanksgiving will get off to a foggy start for parts of the county, but expect a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds, and mild temperatures, NBC 7's meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said.

There is a dense fog advisory for the coast through 9 a.m. where visibility will be less than a mile in some places. There will be mostly cloudy skies everywhere else, Bledsoe said.

For the afternoon, high temps will be comfortable in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and mid to upper 70s inland, Bledsoe said.

We are thankful for sunny skies across Southern California this Thanksgiving! 😎 High temperatures will generally be in the 50s for the mountains, 60s for the coastline, and 70s for inland valleys and deserts. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/xKvFkgM20A — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 27, 2024

The weekend is looking like it will stay dry, and be slightly warmer. High temperatures will warm into the weekend to 5 to locally 10 degrees above average, the National Weather Service said.

Thanksgiving Day temperatures: