Teens busted after strong-arm robbery in Ramona; ghost guns seized

Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of carrying out a violent commercial armed robbery in Ramona three weeks ago, authorities reported.

Deputies took Jahziel Hayes, 18, and a 16-year-old boy into custody without incident at a home in the 1700 block of San Vicente Road in Ramona at about 5 a.m., sheriff's Sgt. Sean Gallagher said.

While searching the residence, the personnel found "items connected to the robbery" and seized two unserialized ghost guns, the sergeant said.

Hayes and the younger suspect, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, allegedly assaulted an employee at Stars gas station in the 1900 block of Main Street in Ramona and stole merchandise from the business about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 10.

The suspects were booked into San Diego Central Jail and juvenile hall, respectively, on charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of an illegal firearm, Gallagher said.