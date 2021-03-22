Teen, University of San Diego Student Die After Head-On Crash, Several Others Injured

A memorial of flowers, photos and candles is growing in Linda Vista for a teenager and a 21-year-old University of San Diego student who died after their two cars collided head-on late Friday night.

Marc Anthony George III, 17, was driving along Genesee Avenue in a Toyota Camry alongside another teenage driver in a Nissan Altima when the two collided at about 11 p.m. near Linda Vista Drive, the San Diego Police Department said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Ed Kinnamon said witnesses reported the cars were either racing or speeding up the street when the initial crash occurred.

The crash sent the Camry out of control. It then collided head-on with a Mazda 3 driven by 21-year-old Haley Kaede Takeda, SDPD said.

When rescue crews arrived, at least two of the cars were so crushed from the impact that first responders needed to cut the doors and pillars off the vehicles to reach the people inside, Kinnamon said.

At least 10 people were injured from within the three vehicles; the most serious injuries were among the people involved in the head-on crash between George's vehicle and Takeda's.

Both George and Takeda were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. SDPD said. Both did not survive.

Of George's three passengers, two sustained serious injuries. The two additional passengers in Takeda's Mazda all suffered life-threatening injuries. All were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions were not known on Monday.

The two passengers and teenage driver of the Altima had minor complaints of pain and were not taken to hospitals.

In a letter to students and faculty on Sunday, the University of San Diego confirmed Takeda was a "very active" student in their community.

Takeda was a senior majoring in International Business and Spanish, with a minor in Business Analytics. She was a member of the school's dance team a diversity and inclusion officer with the sorority Kappa Alpha Theta and a member of several student business organizations.

"Our prayers are with Haley and her family during this difficult time," USD Vice President of Student Affairs Carmen Vazquez said in a long letter to USD community, which also offered grief counseling and other support services to those who may be affected. "It is my hope that each of you will join me in prayerful support of her family and those who grieve her death."

The crash happened about three miles from the USD campus.