Motorist, 17, Killed in Head-On Crash, Three With Life-Threatening Injuries

A 17-year-old teen speeding in a 2010 Toyota Camry was killed in a three-vehicle crash in the Linda Vista community of San Diego, which also left five others with serious and life-threatening injuries, a police officer said Saturday.

A 17-year-old boy driving a 2008 Nissan Altima was going westbound in the 2700 block of Genesee Avenue when the Toyota sped by the Nissan at around 11 p.m. Friday, made an unsafe movement to the left and sideswiped the Nissan, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The Toyota Camry continued westbound and collided with a 2020 Mazda 3 driven by a 21-year-old woman, who was going eastbound in the 2700 block of Genesee Avenue, Heims said.

The 17-year-old boy in the Toyota was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Two of his three passengers suffered serious bodily injuries, Heims said.

The driver of the Nissan and his two passengers had only complaints of pain. The driver of the 2010 Mazda 3 and her two passengers suffered life-threatening injuries, he said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.