Teen Missing After Leaving Spring Valley Home May Have Been Lured: Family

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Alena "Grace" Mitchem, who left her family's Spring Valley home the morning of Sep 22.

Shannon Hoffman, Mitchem's mother, says her daughter left sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. last Thursday.

Hoffman describes her daughter as a homebody, an avid gamer, and someone who wouldn't regularly spend time with friends outside of school.

Sheriff's Department detective Marcos Collins says Mitchem took several personal belongings with her and left a note saying she was running away.

Hoffman says those personal belongings include her cell phone and laptop, as well as her PlayStation console, something she believes may have more clues to where her daughter may be.

"I'm convinced someone lured her out and made her feel comfortable," Hoffman said.

Mitchem also left home with her birth certificate and social security card, something Hoffman fears may have been a suggestion by someone older that her daughter met in an online gaming community.

Hoffman says her daughter, one of five siblings, has spent more time on her PlayStation over the past month and has not wanted to go out to spend time with family.

When Hoffman discovered her daughter was missing, she located a note that referenced she was going to be picked up by an unidentified woman.

Hoffman described her daughter as a teen who was not in trouble, doing well in school and was excited about getting her learner's permit.

Hoffman also says Mitchem wanted to "get a job to help us out at home," but was told that wasn't needed and to focus on her school work.

Mitchem is about 5' 4" tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds, has faded green hair and hazel eyes.

Mitchem was last seen wearing a navy blue "JROTC" sweater and Cookie Monster print shorts.

Hoffman also says her daughter was wearing a black and white checkered floppy bucket hat, as she wore it regularly, and was also missing from the home.

The Sheriff's Department requests that if you have seen Mitchem or have any information on her whereabouts, to call its non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200, or the Sheriff's Major Crimes Division at (858) 285-6354.

The family also asks that tips be referred to the Polly Klass Foundation at (800) 587-4357.