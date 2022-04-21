Teen Denies Stabbing Girl, Hurling Racial Slurs in Lakeside Attack

A teenage boy appeared in juvenile court Thursday on an attempted murder charge with an added hate-crime allegation in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old Black girl in Lakeside.

The boy, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, is accused of stabbing and hurling racial slurs at another teen at an apartment complex in Lakeside on April 16.

Appearing in court via teleconference, the teen denied all the charges and allegations against him. A judge denied the defendant's request to be released from detention into parental custody.

Leading up to the stabbing on April 16, the suspect and a group of other teenagers confronted the victim and her family about an assault that took place earlier in the day. The group yelled racist slurs at the girl and her family during the confrontation, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A fight then ensued and the boy stabbed the girl in the back. He and the group then ran away from the scene, the SDSO said.

The girl was left with serious stab wounds to the back and was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

Another teen — believed to be the girlfriend of the suspect — was arrested "for brandishing a weapon" and released. Detectives are also investigating whether the suspect's father was also part of the crowd that confronted the girl and her family.

Following the stabbing, activists and community members confronted the San Diego County Sheriff's Department during a town hall in Lakeside, where 10 hate crimes have been investigated since 2019, including one so far this year.

Some people who live in Lakeside and East County say they're not surprised that the stabbing of a 16-year-old Black girl may have been racially motivated. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more.

"It's a running joke that East County is racist," said Danielle Wilkerson of the East County BIPOC Coalition. "You've heard Klantee, you’ve heard White Hills, all the things people put a layer of humor on, but that racism is real and alive, and we had a victim this week."

Deputies said they're working to expose racist organizations in the county, noting that the town hall meeting is a perfect example of the department taking reports of hate crimes seriously.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact SDSO at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.