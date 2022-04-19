Activists, Families Share Frustration in Lakeside After Teen Stabbed, Subjected to Racial Slurs

Some people who live in Lakeside and East County say they're not surprised that the stabbing of a 16-year-old Black girl may have been racially motivated.

They took aim at the San Diego County Sheriff's Department during a town hall it hosted at the Lakeside Community Center Tuesday night, wondering why the teenage suspect's dad wasn't arrested when there are claims he was at the crime scene.

"Let’s go after this punk's parents,” said Lakeside resident Judy Jensven. “They learn this hate somewhere.”

Deputies said the unidentified teen was stabbed in the back by another teen late Saturday night. Pictures show the gaping wounds that she survived.

“This was almost a murder,” shouted a man toward Lt. Shawn Wray, who took questions during the meeting.

A 16-year-old neighbor was arrested Monday after the attack at an apartment complex on Mapleview Street near Channel, according to sheriff's deputies.

Detectives are also investigating whether the suspect's father was part of the crowd that confronted the girl and her family while hurling racial slurs at them.

"You’re setting a dangerous [expletive] precedent if you don’t arrest the father,” shouted someone in the crowd.

Another added: “While you investigate, he should be in jail.”

Deputies are investigating the stabbing as a possible hate crime.

Wray said there have been 10 hate crimes investigated in Lakeside since 2019, including one so far this year.

Community activists and some residents said there's a history of racial issues in East County.

"It's a running joke that East County is racist," said Danielle Wilkerson of the East County BIPOC Coalition. "You've heard Klantee, you’ve heard White Hills, all the things people put a layer of humor on, but that racism is real and alive, and we had a victim this week."

Deputies said they're working to expose racist organizations in the county, noting that the town hall meeting is a perfect example of the department taking reports of hate crimes seriously.

The 16-year-old stabbing suspect is facing attempted murder and hate crime charges. He’s scheduled to be in juvenile court Thursday. His girlfriend was also arrested but was released despite allegedly waving a weapon around.