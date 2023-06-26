Teen boy killed in e-bike crash in Encinitas; e-bike crashes increasing in North County

A family is grieving after the death of a 15-year-old boy in Encinitas last week. The boy died after injuries from a crash involving his e-bike he was riding.

The city of Encinitas says it's doing what it can to make the city safer for young riders such as proposing new regulations in hopes that less people will get hurt.

Brodee Champlain-Kingman died after an accident while riding his e-bike.

Loved ones remember his grace and compassion in his memorial fundraiser that reads “Brodee was fiercely steadfast in his desire to excel academically, thrive socially and grind for those gains in the gym.”

Biking accidents are increasing across North County.

The San Diego County Sheriff recorded crashes involving regular bikes and e-bikes on local roads in Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas increased nearly 50% from 2018 to 2022.

Most of these crashes were in Encinitas specifically.

“The young kids, they had little surfboards attached to the side of their bikes and they head down to seaside and yeah, they're going by pretty fast," said Larry Day, a North County resident.

Day takes a 5 to 6 mile walk down South Coast Highway 101 every day.

Often, he sees e-bike riders zooming by at 20 to 30 miles per hour without a helmet on.

“I mean, your head hits the concrete or hits a curb? yeah, serious consequences,” Day said.

The Sheriff’s Department said these crashes are increasing with younger, inexperienced riders who don’t know all the rules of the road.

“It's great for parents to get their kids an electric bike and it'll alleviate, you know, having to drive them all over the place. But don't just come in, buy a bike, give it to the kid and say, away you go," said Erik Ruehl, manager at Magnum Bikes.

Reuhl urges parents to teach their kids how to drive their bikes safely. Maintanence is something else that’s often overlooked and can be just as dangerous.

“I get a lot of people who run through the brake pads and then the steel back plate and only come in when the basic value of the bike has no brakes whatsoever," Ruehl said.

Encinitas City Council will vote Wednesday to approve new regulations.

Unsafe riding could be ticketed but the ticket could also be voided if the rider finishes a bicycle education course.\ When a person finishes that course, they’ll bring their completion document to the sheriffs office and especially if they’re a child, an officer will assess how much they learned in the class before voiding the ticket. They’re calling this an opportunity for mentorship and rehabilitation.

The state of California does have some laws regarding e-bikes., including a minimum age of 16 years old for anyone riding an e-bike that can go over 28 miles per hour.