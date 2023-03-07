San Diego's Embarcadero is a popular spot for e-bikes and e-scooters. These are fun ways to get around, but a garage fire in Carlsbad on Tuesday morning served as a reminder that proper maintenance is serious business.

"It's just an absolute wonderful way to get around the city," said e-biker and salesman Eddie McCarthy.

Commuters agree. Retailer Aventon ebikes saw a 235% increase in San Diego website sales in 2021.

McCarthy sells these bikes too. He says the more affordable $500-$1000 rides may be tempting, but a quality bike should cost you.

He says any bike running you less than $2,000 is a red flag.

"One of the problems with electric bikes is that they have, um, it really is depends on the quality of what they call the batteries or the cells," McCarthy said.

When things go wrong with your bike or scooter, a common outcome is a fire breaking out.

Carlsbad city officials suspect the battery charging an electric scooter started the garage fire on Levante Street near La Costa Heights Elementary School. No one was hurt, but the fire displaced four people and a dog.

This follows another fire in February in the at the Villa Loma apartments in Carlsbad.

"E-bikes are a great method of transportation, and we're excited to see these," said Darcy Davidson, Assistant Fire Marshal with the Carlsbad Fire Department. "Moving around town is a great green alternative to fuel mobile fuel charged devices. There are some risks, though."

Davidson recommends keeping an eye on the battery while it's charging and then taking it off the battery as soon as it gets fully charged.

Also, no matter how boring it seems, read the manual and only use the battery and charger that came in the box.

Carlsbad Fire recommends charging your bikes and scooters in the garage or outside so if a fire starts … there's less risk of it spreading through your home.