Downtown fire briefly shuts down access to westbound SR-94 near East Village

A fire Thursday morning near East Village in downtown San Diego prompted the brief closure of a freeway entrance to State Route 94, Caltrans said.

All lanes that lead to westbound SR-94 at 17th Street were shut down due to the fire, the agency said. Drivers were detoured to northbound Interstate 5 while crews responded to the scene.

As of 6:34 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

Details on what led up to the fire were not immediately available. It is unclear if any injuries occurred in connection with the incident.

