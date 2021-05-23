Tatis Hits 2 HR, Padres Chain of Wins Reaches 9

If there's something Fernando Tatis Jr. can't do on a baseball field, we haven't discovered it yet.

The face of Major League Baseball hit a pair of home runs, including another grand slam, and drove in six runs in a 9-2 blowout win over the Mariners on Sunday afternoon to complete a perfect 9-0 Padres homestand.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a solo home run in the 2nd inning to make it 1-0. It was the 200th hit of El Nino's career and it came in his 173rd game, making him the fastest Friar ever to reach the 200-hit mark. What might be even more amazing is 25% of them (51) left the ballpark.

Seattle tied it in the 5th inning on an RBI double by, of all people, starting pitcher Justin Dunn. That was the only run Yu Darvish gave up in 7.0 innings. Yu struck out five and didn't walk anyone and Tatis made sure he was rewarded with a win.

In the 6th inning Tatis laced a single to left to score Jurickson Profar and make it 2-1. San Diego scored twice more in the inning on a sacrifice fly and a groundout so they led 4-1 in the bottom of the 7th.

The Mariners made a big mistake by loading the bases on a Tommy Pham triple, a walk and a catcher's interference call. Robert Duggar threw a fastball down the middle and Tatis tattooed it over the centerfield wall, 447 feet away, to make it a laugher.

Since returning from the COVID-19 Injured List, Tatis has gone 11-for-14 with four home runs, four doubles, and 12 RBI.

San Diego improves to 30-17, the best record in MLB.

The Padres start a 10-game road trip, their longest of the year so far, in Milwaukee on Monday night with Blake Snell on the mound against Brandon Woodruff. The Brewers swept a 3-game series in San Diego a month ago.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.