Tatis' History-Making Homer Went to Padres Fan in Chula Vista

A Chula Vista man is now the proud owner of Fernando Tatis’ Saturday night second homer, which made Tatis the first player with back-to-back, two home run games against Cy Young Award winners. The 22-year-old also homered twice – on the anniversary of his father’s same-inning, two grand slams at Dodger Stadium.

Oscar Garcia was standing seven rows back from where the ball landed.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

His nephew Jose Garcia Jr. went for the ball but gaining possession of it did not come easy.

“So, I go for it and I get tackled and she starts biting at my ear," Jose Garcia said. “I get the ball, hold onto it, stand back up, show it to my tios in triumph; walk it all the way back to them, getting booed but I didn’t care.”

Jose handed the ball to Oscar who is a huge Padres fan. This was also considered a gift for Oscar. His birthday was nearly a week ago.

Oscar has received several offers, as much as $500 to buy the ball but he has turned down every single one.

“I’m not gonna sell it,” Oscar Garcia said. “It means a lot to me and now to the family cause it’s gonna stay in the family."

All he wants is a little ink on his new cowhide.

He also had a message for Tatis. “I know you hit this homerun, it probably means something to you, but if you want to sign it to me, I’d be glad.”

NBC 7 has reached out to the Padres to see if Tatis will sign the ball for Oscar.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.