‘Take Our Border Back' convoy holds rally in San Ysidro

A group of people held an event in San Ysidro near the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday to voice their opposition to illegal immigration.

The group said their goal is to peacefully protest.

During the event, speakers called for more restrictive border control.

“They can fix the whole thing, but they just don’t want to,” Sean Swarthout said.

Swarthout mentioned drug trafficking and terrorism as some of his main concerns. He and others at the rally believe that more should be done but said enforcing the current law is important.

“There are laws already on the books that would enforce the border, and that would make people seek immigration legally,” Swarthout said.

Swarthout and speakers at the event did not provide evidence to support their claim that the Biden Administration is not enforcing current U.S. law.

“When they’re talking about an invasion, they’re talking about our immigrant brothers and sisters that are coming from different parts of the world to seek asylum,” Michelle Xia with the group Revcom said.

Xai and Revcom oppose the restrictive border policies that people advocated for at Saturday’s “Take our Border Back” event.

Where both groups agree is that something needs to be done, but Xai said that is “emancipating people” and getting rid of the current immigration system.

Both said they are practicing their First Amendment right and doing so peacefully.

On Friday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they planned to monitor the event and will be ready to respond to any issues that may come up.

The "Take Our Border Back" convoy is heading to San Diego. The group says they will peacefully protest the crisis at the border. NBC 7's Jackie Crea explains why some are saying the message is hateful rhetoric.