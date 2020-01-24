Suspect in Sherman Heights Hit-and-Run of Father to Appear in Court

The driver accused of striking and killing a father of two in Sherman Heights -- leaving the victim dead in the street as the suspect stopped for Mexican food blocks away -- is expected to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Christopher Nunez, 28, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the crash, facing one charge of hit-and-run causing death.

On Jan. 19, the suspect struck Jason Gordon, 41, near Market and 17th streets just before 2 a.m. Jason Gordon was then dragged about 100 feet as Nunez allegedly fled the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Nunez reportedly stopped for food at Humberto's Taco Shop following the hit-and-run, according to police. A surveillance camera captured the suspect ordering food from an employee and then striking a sedan as he left the taco shop.

An employee told NBC 7 he remembered two women confront Nunez about the fender bender but said the suspect brushed it off and continued on his way.

Within 24 hours of police releasing a photo of the suspect Tuesday, Nunez was arrested, according to SDPD. Officers said the city’s smart street lights helped track down the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers responded to a home on the 5400 block of Timothy Drive near Oak Park where they found the suspect's vehicle, a 2008 GMC Envoy, and identified Nunez as the suspected driver, SDPD said.

Jason Gordon was the husband to Katie Gordon and the father of their twin one-year-old daughters, MaKayla Gordon and Malea Gordon.

"My heart aches for my girls, for their future, but I have to be strong for them," Katie Gordon told NBC 7. "I'm just so thankful to the community that rallied in support, across the country, to share information and to just bring justice and closure for our family."

A GoFundMe page was created for the Gordon family, surpassing its initial goal of $65,000 in three days. The funds will help cover funeral costs and immediate living expenses, the page said.

“Any funds not used in the immediate future will be transferred to savings accounts for MaKayla and Malea's future,” the campaign said.

Nunez is being held on $100,000 bail.