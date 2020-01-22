Arrest Made in Sherman Heights Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Father of 2

Police have arrested the man suspected of striking a beloved father with his SUV in Sherman Heights, leaving him dead in the street as he stopped for Mexican food blocks away.

Police confirmed the suspect was arrested less than 24 hours after a clear photo was released of the man police believe struck Jason Gordon, 41, near Market and 17th streets just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

SDPD Lt. Shawn Takeuchi confirmed the arrest to NBC 7. The suspect's name and details surrounding his arrest were not yet released.

SDPD said the suspect struck Jason Gordon and dragged him with his vehicle for about 100 feet as he sped off.

Gordon, a father of twin one-year-old daughters and wife to Katie Gordon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, the driver stopped for food at Humberto's Taco Shop, located less than a mile away from the deadly crash site, SDPD said. A surveillance camera captured the suspect ordering food from an employee.

The driver then struck a sedan as he left the taco shop. Two women confronted the suspect before he sped off, police said.

Police released photos on Tuesday pushing for the public's help in locating the suspect: a photo of an SUV, possibly a silver GMC Envoy with damage to the left headlight and front of the vehicle, and a photo of the suspect ordering food at Humberto's.

The next morning, an arrest was made.

Jason Gordon, identified by family members on Monday, was described as his family's "rock."

"Jason was an amazing soul. We met later in life and fell in love," wife Katie Gordon told NBC 7.

The father of two was originally from Kansas City, Mo. and moved to San Diego about 10 years ago.

"[The driver] cheated him of watching his girls grow up, being my husband and family man," Katie Gordon said. "I just don't know who would do something like this."

A GoFundMe page was created to help support Gordon's family.

“That is really, really sad. Nobody wants that to happen to their loved ones,” said neighbor Adrian, who said his girlfriend could hear the aftermath of the deadly hit and run. “We don’t know who [the driver] was, I hope they catch him because it was an injustice that happened.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.