Suspect in deadly stabbing of City Heights grandmother scheduled for arraignment

The man accused of killing a beloved grandmother in a seemingly random attack at a City Heights park is slated to a face a judge Thursday to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge.

Siliveinusi Patafalai Hamala, 23, was arrested Monday after police said he stabbed 65-year-old Chi Cao to death at the Central Avenue Mini Park. The victim had been doing her morning exercises at the park when Hamala, whom she did not know, attacked her, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Authorities described the stabbing as “random and unprovoked,” and said in a press release there was “no indication there was an altercation before the female was attacked or that she was targeted for a specific reason.”

“She was such a kind lady. Everybody loved her,” Zillyan Tran, the victim’s granddaughter, told NBC 7.

While Cao’s family mourns the loss of their loved one, Tran said her relatives have a message for the suspect:

“I hope he suffers the worst punishment possible for what he did to our family, what he took from us,” Tran said.

Hamala was arrested hours after the stabbing at his family’s home a few blocks away. He was arrested on one count of murder and booked into San Diego County Jail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.