Woman fatally stabbed in San Diego park in broad daylight

A woman was fatally stabbed Monday morning at a park in the City Heights area.

The woman, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was stabbed at Central Avenue Mini Park, making her way just outside the park before collapsing on the sidewalk in the 3600 block of Central Avenue. Police, who said they were contacted around 8:30 a.m., later said she had been stabbed in the neck.

Crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department used CPR and a LUCAS device, a mechanical chest compression machine, but the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police questioned two obviously distraught women at the scene; it's not yet clear what their relationships were with the victim.

Police said later on Monday that no arrests had been made in connection with the killing. It's also unknown if any children were present — there are several large play structures in the park, as well as a skate park — at the time the crime took place.