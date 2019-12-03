Suspect Identified in Deadly Midway District Stabbing

Police have identified the suspect who allegedly stabbed and killed a man in the Midway District on Thanksgiving morning.

The victim, Robert Frank Erbe, 55, was stabbed after an altercation with the suspect outside a 7-Eleven store at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 28, the San Diego Police Department said.

The suspect now identified as Forrest Robert Brantley, 38, was last seen walking away from the scene and is considered armed and dangerous, San Diego Police said.

Brantley is wanted for alleged murder and for violating his parole. He is believed to be in San Diego or Ventura County, police said.

Brantley allegedly used an unknown weapon to cause “significant injuries” to the victim’s neck, SDPD said. Erbe was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

SDPD formed a perimeter around businesses in the Midway District on the morning of the incident as officers searched for the suspect. At one point, SDPD believed he may have been on a rooftop in the area but, ultimately, they were unable to find him.

Brantley is described as having brown hair and blue eyes.

Please call 911 if he is seen. Anyone with more information is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.