Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Midway District Stabbing - NBC 7 San Diego
Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Midway District Stabbing

By Andrew Johnson

Published 33 minutes ago

    The San Diego Police Department formed a perimeter around businesses in the Midway District as officers continue to search for an alleged stabbing suspect.

    A suspect reportedly stabbed a victim at around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard, according to SDPD.

    The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where the victim later died, police confirmed.

    At one point, SDPD believed the suspect may have been on a rooftop in the area. By 9:15 a.m., police said they don't believe the suspect is still on the roof.

    The suspect remains outstanding, according to SDPD.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

