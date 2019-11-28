Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Midway District Stabbing

The San Diego Police Department formed a perimeter around businesses in the Midway District as officers continue to search for an alleged stabbing suspect.

A suspect reportedly stabbed a victim at around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard, according to SDPD.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where the victim later died, police confirmed.

At one point, SDPD believed the suspect may have been on a rooftop in the area. By 9:15 a.m., police said they don't believe the suspect is still on the roof.

The suspect remains outstanding, according to SDPD.

No other information was available.

