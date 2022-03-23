Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Left 21-Year-Old Dead in Otay Mesa in 2020

An arrest was made in connection to the deadly hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old woman dead in March 2020, San Diego Police said Wednesday.

SDPD said that after an extensive investigation, investigators identified the driver of the suspect vehicle as 47-year-old Estevan Fabian Corona. After an arrest warrant was issued, Corona was arrested on March 20, at the U.S. border crossing in San Ysidro.

Corona was arrested and booked in county jail.

In March 2020, the deadly hit-and-run happened just after 9 a.m. at Otay Mesa and Cactus roads, just south of the Brown Field Municipal Airport.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Duane Voss told NBC 7 police believed Corona in a four-door silver Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on Otay Mesa Road as the victim, identified as Brescia Ayon, was walking south in the roadway. Corona hit Ayon and fled the scene.

Just earlier this month Ayon's family gathered demanding answers as there were still no leads in the case.

About two dozen people braved the cold windy weather Saturday to gather at the place Brescia Ayon was killed two years ago and demanded answers. NBC 7's Amber Frias reports.

“It's been two of the hardest years of our lives,” said Ricardo Ayon, Brescia’s brother. “Every day we hope to hear any answers.”

Brescia was three weeks away from turning 21. She was a cheerleader for the Xolos and a child development student at Southwestern College.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.