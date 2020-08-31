Reopening San Diego

Supervisor Jim Desmond to Urge Gov. Newsom to Loosen Restrictions

The county leader will be joined by local business owners who will share their experience on how the pandemic has affected their livelihoods

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Getty Images

In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new tiered system that measures counties’ COVID-19 cases and guides businesses on how to gradually reopen, one San Diego County leader will speak Monday to urge the governor to loosen restrictions.

Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Jim Desmond will host a press conference in an effort to have Newsom impose fewer restrictions. The move comes as several businesses across San Diego County prepare to welcome customers back Monday for indoor services with new regulations in place.

Under the modifications, services must be offered under capacity and health measures like social distancing and facial coverings must be mandated.

Local

stolen Aug 12

STOLEN: A Year-long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking & Exploitation

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 253 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Reported

Desmond said in a statement that while “certain businesses are able to open, many others continue to be limited or closed.”

He will be joined by local business owners who will share their experience on how the pandemic has affected their livelihoods.

The press conference will begin at 10 a.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Reopening San DiegoBusinessesJim Desmondreopening businesses
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us