Supervisor Jim Desmond to Urge Gov. Newsom to Loosen Restrictions

In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new tiered system that measures counties’ COVID-19 cases and guides businesses on how to gradually reopen, one San Diego County leader will speak Monday to urge the governor to loosen restrictions.

Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Jim Desmond will host a press conference in an effort to have Newsom impose fewer restrictions. The move comes as several businesses across San Diego County prepare to welcome customers back Monday for indoor services with new regulations in place.

Under the modifications, services must be offered under capacity and health measures like social distancing and facial coverings must be mandated.

Desmond said in a statement that while “certain businesses are able to open, many others continue to be limited or closed.”

He will be joined by local business owners who will share their experience on how the pandemic has affected their livelihoods.

The press conference will begin at 10 a.m.