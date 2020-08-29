San Diego Museums Allowed to Reopen Under New Guidelines

Museums in San Diego County are allowed to partially reopen under California’s new Covid-19 guidance. The San Diego Air and Space Museum is preparing to open its doors on Monday but still faces major challenges.

“We know we’re adhering to the right criteria at the right time and we’re also going to provide a world-class experience,” said Jim Kidrick, President and CEO of the Air and Space Museum.

Under the state’s new guidelines, indoor museums in San Diego County can only operate at 25% of capacity. They are also required to make modifications to maintain social distancing. The museum conducts regular cleaning of all the exhibits. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering. Visitors will also be given pens as they walk in to use on the museum’s touch screens.

While Kidrick is excited to welcome back visitors, he knows attendance may drop because there are fewer out-of-town visitors.

“Right now, we’re going to have to depend on the people who live around us,” said Kidrick.

The drop in tourism has hurt many San Diego attractions, including museums. The pandemic has been a challenge for the team at the Air and Space Museum, but they’re looking forward to opening their doors and hopefully inspiring the next generation of aviators and explorers.

The Air and Space Museum reopened briefly in June before the San Diego County rolled back reopenings. Museum staff goes through health screenings before their workday starts.

Other museums in Balboa Park have not announced reopening dates.

