SuperLotto Plus Tickets Each Worth $12K Sold in Carlsbad, Spring Valley

By City News Service

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing were sold in Carlsbad and Spring Valley.

They are each worth $12,680 as was the ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in Stockton, the California Lottery announced.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $22 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 12, 13, 16, 17, 22 and the Mega number was 6. The jackpot was $21 million.

The drawing was the 15th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

