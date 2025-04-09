Crime and Courts

Investigation underway after baby found dead in El Cajon

Anyone with information about the baby's death was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or at 858-868-3200 after hours.

By City News Service

A 1-year-old girl was found dead in an unincorporated area bordering El Cajon Tuesday, prompting an investigation by the Sheriff's Homicide Unit.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office's Rancho San Diego Station and paramedics from the San Miguel Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at approximately 11:30 A.M. at a residence in the 1500 block of Penasco Drive, near Jamacha Road and Chase Avenue, said sheriff's homicide Lt. Juan Marquez.

When they arrived at the scene, medical personnel found the girl unresponsive on the living room floor. Paramedics immediately began CPR and took the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, sheriff's officials said.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsEl Cajon
