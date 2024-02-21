san diego county fair

San Diego County Fair's 2024 concerts include Ludacris, TLC, Little Big Town. Here's how to get tickets

Here's who will be performing at the annual San Diego County Fair during its run from June 12 to July 7

By Christina Bravo

The Goo Goo Dolls Perform At The Del Mar Fairgrounds
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

When you wanna reminisce on days of old, sometimes a little music will set the mood.

The San Diego County Fair, which has a "Let's Go Retro" theme for 2024, has announced its Toyota Summer Concert Series lineup and it includes a mix of some throwback artists as well as some up-and-coming musical groups to get you jammin' under the stars in Del Mar.

Here's who will be performing at the annual fair during its run from June 12 to July 7:

Tickets for all performances go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on March 8. Subscribers to the San Diego County Fair newsletter will get priority access at 10 a.m. on March 6. Tickets include admission to the fair.

On top of the Summer Concert Series, which performs on the largest Grandstand Stage, several other stages will host other artists throughout the event's run. Keep your eye on the fair's event calendar for the latest details.

The San Diego County Fair, previously known as the Del Mar Fair, has been a staple to the San Diego community since 1880 and secured its current home at the fairgrounds in 1936. The fair has only been suspended twice, during World War II and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the San Diego County Fair, including to secure tickets -- which are already on sale, click here.

