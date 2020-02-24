SUHSD Considers Hundreds of Layoffs to Fix Budget Woes

While Sweetwater Union High School District (SUHSD) tries to figure out how to cut $30 million from its 2020-2021 budget, community members spilled out of a board meeting Monday to protest possible layoffs for hundreds of employees,

A board meeting Monday evening at Chula Vista Middle School discussed cutting up to 237 certificated employees, including teachers and librarians, and closing 12 school learning centers.

The meeting filled with supporters of educators who are outraged that the South Bay school district is attempting to fix its budget woes with layoffs. In fact, the agenda item was moved from the end of the meeting, where it was originally scheduled, to the beginning.

#Happeningnow Sweetwater School District unions protest layoffs.

Board considering a Proposal that adds up to over two hundred teachers, librarians and counselors to receive pink slips #NBC7 we’re live pic.twitter.com/h0Dc8j3Asg — Dave Summers (@DaveSummersNBC7) February 25, 2020

District spokesperson Manny Rubio said it is necessary to fill a $30 million budget shortfall that came to light in September 2018.

"Our goal just like everyone else's is to serve students and so what we have been tasked with as the Board of Education is to create efficiencies in our system, is to streamline wherever possible, and to keep things as far away from the classroom as possible," Rubio said.

In 2018, the COE said Sweetwater's budget overstated how much money it would actually receive and understated how much money it was budgeted to spend, specifically on salaries and benefits.

Since then, the SUHSD has been reworking and making budget cuts, offering early retirement and cutting programs in an attempt to make up for the deficit.

The district has been criticized for using the Mello-Roos funds -- which come from taxes on homeowners and is supposed to be used for construction, renovation and modernization of schools in the district -- to meet day-to-day operating expenses.

Because the district didn't pay back the funds by June 30, the district is out of compliance with the rules governing Mello-Roos borrowing.

In August 2019, the SUHSD refused to accept a no-risk loan from the COE to help it pay back the $12 million borrowed from the Mello-Roos fund. The district said it is in position to repay its debt to the Mello-Roos, with interest, by 2020.