Stretch of I-5 in San Diego County renamed for CA firefighting ‘legend' Bill Clayton

A section of Interstate 5 through Encinitas and Carlsbad was renamed Monday after local firefighting legend William "Bill'' Clayton.

“Bill Clayton is literally a legend in the fire service,” said retired Cal Fire Captain Ray Chaney. “His knowledge and wisdom is legendary, and we don’t use that term lightly.”

Retired and active-duty firefighters joined family members on what would have been Clayton's 83rd birthday for a dedication and sign unveiling ceremony in honor of one of the most decorated firefighters in Cal Fire history.

The "CAL FIRE Chief William R Clayton Memorial Highway'' stretches from La Costa Avenue in Encinitas to Cannon Road in Carlsbad.

Clayton's 50-year firefighting career began with the U.S. Forest Service at the Cleveland National Forest. He also served as a fire captain for the Orange County Fire Department, Assistant Chief at the Rainbow Conservation Camp for Cal Fire, Division Chief for Cal Fire and Sycuan Fire Department chief.

“The amazing thing about Chief Clayton was: Always led from the front, always took care of his firefighters first,” added Chaney. “No matter how bad it was, no matter how bad it was hitting the fan, when you heard his voice when he was responding on the radio, that gave you a little extra comfort that he was going to be there with you and help you get through whatever you were dealing with.”

During his career, Clayton was twice awarded the Medal of Valor, the state's highest award for bravery.

His first Medal of Valor came in 1998 for driving through a 50-foot wall of flames to rescue three people from their home near Lake Wohlford in Escondido.

The second Medal of Valor was awarded in 2006 for his actions during the Paradise and Cedar fires in 2003, during which he was credited with rescuing nearly 200 elderly patrons who were trapped in the Valley View Casino in Valley Center, as well as leading a firefight that saved downtown Julian.

Chaney, who is now the Director of Emergency Services for 211 San Diego, said Clayton shared what he learned during nearly five decades of service.

“Literally wrote several books on wildland firefighting. So, he’s like the godfather of wildland firefighting in California,” said Chaney, who had a close relationship with Clayton.

“He was my godfather. Him and my father were close,” he said. “One of the true honors I had, kind of coming full circle, is he and I were assigned to the same branch to protect Julian.”

Clayton grew up in San Diego, graduating from Oceanside High School and San Diego State University, and died at his Carlsbad home in 2018 at the age of 77.