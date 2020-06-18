Street-Side Dining Soon to Be Allowed at Gaslamp Quarter

Restaurant capacity at the Gaslamp Quarter will increase beginning Thursday thanks to a program that will temporarily shut down a few streets in the bustling downtown area so patrons can maintain social distancing while dining-in at eateries.

Last week, bars in San Diego were given the greenlight to reopen under some restrictions. However, sidewalks were crowded with people queued up, waiting to enter some establishments as they operated under limited capacity. The “Curbside Gaslamp” operation aims to remedy that issue by allowing restaurants to expand their capacity with more outdoor dining.

The “Curbside Gaslamp” operation will shut down Fifth Avenue from Market Street to L Street so dine-in customers can eat outside on the street. Later this summer, the operation will extend L Street to Broadway.

A permit that will allow the street closures will be signed at 9 a.m. Thursday and the hours of operation will be as followed:

Thursday and Friday: 3 p.m. to midnight;

Saturday: noon to midnight;

Sunday through Wednesday: normal traffic flow.

In Litte Italy, India Street was transformed to allow outdoor dining in a similar operation. The al fresco dining program debuted this past weekend.