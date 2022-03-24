Bullet Shoots Through Scripps Ranch Home: SDPD

An investigation is underway after San Diego police got a call of a bullet entering a Scripps Ranch home on Wednesday, the department said.

Authorities received the call just after 8:30 p.m. and responded to a home on the 10900 block of Ivy Hill Drive. There, officers were told that a bullet went through their wall.

Police contacted the resident’s neighbor and determined the bullet appeared to have come from what authorities described as a “small caliber handgun.” SDPD did not say how the firearm was discharged.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident and no arrests were announced.

The incident occurred in the same complex where a 10-year-old boy died in 2013 after he and a friend were playing with an unsecured gun.