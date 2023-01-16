Storm Coverage

Storm Knocks out Power for Thousands of San Diegans

The largest outage appears to be in Coronado, where more than 8,000 customers are affected

By Eric S. Page

If dealing with slick roads and flooded roads wasn't enough to ruin your Monday morning, thousands of San Diegans might have overslept when they woke up to discover the power was out.

More than 14,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power as of 10:45 a.m., although it was not clear how many of those outages were weather-related.

High winds and downed trees and branches are likely the culprits to blame for the outages. At least one outage in Pacific Beach near Ingraham Street and Fortuna Avenue affecting a few hundred customers was due to a large fallen tree. Some people had been without power since Sunday evening with restoration times of Monday night.

Community/Customers affected

  • Encinitas 641
  • Torrey Pines 41
  • Pacific Beach 111
  • Clairemont/Bay Park 50
  • Center City/Balboa Park 978
  • Bonita 2,917
  • Coronado 8,875

Check the outage map to find out when power is expected back.

