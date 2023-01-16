Storm Knocks out Power for Thousands of San Diegans

If dealing with slick roads and flooded roads wasn't enough to ruin your Monday morning, thousands of San Diegans might have overslept when they woke up to discover the power was out.

More than 14,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power as of 10:45 a.m., although it was not clear how many of those outages were weather-related.

High winds and downed trees and branches are likely the culprits to blame for the outages. At least one outage in Pacific Beach near Ingraham Street and Fortuna Avenue affecting a few hundred customers was due to a large fallen tree. Some people had been without power since Sunday evening with restoration times of Monday night.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Community/Customers affected

Encinitas 641

Torrey Pines 41

Pacific Beach 111

Clairemont/Bay Park 50

Center City/Balboa Park 978

Bonita 2,917

Coronado 8,875

Check the outage map to find out when power is expected back.