Storm Topples Trees, Floods Roads and Knocks Out Power Across San Diego County

A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning.

The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in some parts of San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.

The San Diego County Department of Public Works said several roads were flooded including a portion of Quarry Road in Spring Valley, Sandia Creek Drive in the Fallbrook area and several streets in Ramona. Stay up to date with the latest closures here.

If you're on the road tomorrow, make sure you're prepared for hazardous travel conditions from flooded roadways in urban areas to slippery, icy roads in the mountains. Be sure to give yourself extra time, slow down, and pack emergency supplies for mtn travelers. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0dtJhp2uJQ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 15, 2023

The San Diego River was expected to flood Monday afternoon in the oft-flooded Fashion Valley area. The National Weather Service predicted several roads would be closed and advised drivers to turn around if they see elevated water levels on the roadways. At least two water rescues already needed to be conducted in the area just before 6 a.m. Monday as vehicles became trapped in rising water.

A flood advisory was in effect until 7:15 a.m. for low-lying areas that could flood, the NWS said. Areas that could be affected included Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Del Mar, Vista, San Marcos, Escondido, Poway, Ramona, Valley Center, Fallbrook, Camp Pendleton, and Palomar Mountain.

Trees and tree limbs were also being knocked down by the downpours combined with gusty winds. San Diego police were responding after a tree fell on an apartment complex in Serra Mesa just after 5 a.m. Monday. It was not yet clear if anyone was injured.

In Southcrest, a Palm Tree fell on a home causing its ceiling to collapse, which prevented about nine people from getting out on their own. Firefighters responded and no one was injured, SDPD said.

And in Golden Hill, another large eucalyptus tree had fallen from the San Diego Municipal Golf Course onto the street, causing lanes to be blocked.

At least two massive eucalyptus trees collapsed in Pacific Beach. While one downed tree narrowly missed several vehicles, another took out a power line, leaving thousands of residents without electricity in the early morning hours Monday.

Nearly 6,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Monday morning, although it was not clear how many of those outages were weather-related. Check the outage map here.

Even when the region dries up, downed trees were still possible due to over-saturated ground, which can loosen roots, and gusty winds. A wind advisory was in effect until 7 a.m. with southerly winds in the 15 to 30 mph range. Some gusts could reach 40 mph, the NWS said.

The heaviest part of the storm was behind us but off-and-on showers were likely to continue throughout the day Monday into Tuesday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen. Once this storm passes, San Diego County, will likely get a break from the rain for the rest of the week, although there is a possibility for light showers from a small system to our north on Thursday.