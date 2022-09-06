wildfire

Stopping Wildfires: Carlsbad Company May Have the Solution

Mighty Fire Breaker's chemistry is currently being tested by the federal government

By Joe Little

A Carlsbad-based company may have a way to stop wildfires in their tracks while using less water. Steve Conboy is the president of Mighty Fire Breaker. He said their CitroTech inhibitor has proven time and time again to stop fire.

“We’re way better than the red stuff,” he smirked.

Conboy was referring to the fire retardant that Cal Fire currently drops out of aircraft to slow wildfires. A Cal Fire spokesman said that retardant is the national standard.

“Our chemistry will basically stop fire faster than any chemistry on the planet today,” said Conboy.

The Carlsbad resident said spraying a wide line of the CitroTech inhibitor will not burn. He said the U.S. Forest Service is currently testing it in Montana. The inhibitor recently became the first fire prevention product certified by the U.S. EPA’s Safer Choice Program.

“Safe around children. Safe around dogs. Safe around everything,” said Conboy.

He added that Mighty Fire Breaker’s chemistry will also require much less water than current firefighting techniques.

“Fighting fires with water, guys with handheld hose, it’s not going to work anymore,” he said.

“Our fires are getting more intense,” Conboy said.

This article tagged under:

wildfireCal FireCarlsbadfirefightersMighty Fire Breaker
