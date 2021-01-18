CA's Top Doctor Calls for Pause on Certain Batch of Moderna Vaccine After Allergic Reactions at SD's Tailgate Park

California’s top doctor is recommending a pause on distributing a specific batch of COVID-19 vaccinations that has been linked to several allergic reactions in downtown San Diego.

State epidemiologist Erica S. Pan said in a statement Sunday evening that a “higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic.”

NBC 7 confirmed the state was referring to Tailgate Park’s “Vaccination Super Station,” where six people had allergic reaction during the 15-minute observation period after being given the shot last week just two days after it opened.

The incident sparked delays at the vaccine site on Wednesday and others said they were completely turned away. A representative told NBC 7 at the time that the delays were caused by “logistical issues” having to do with more doses of the vaccine arriving at the location. However, Dr. Eric McDonald, Director of Epidemiology for the county, said during the county’s COVID-19 briefing that vaccinations were slowed due to the allergic reactions.

Now, Pan is recommending vaccine providers to pause the administration of lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. More than 330,000 doses of the lot were distributed to 287 providers across California.

That specific batch is now under investigation.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to one of the health care professionals who had an allergic reaction.

One health care worker who experienced an allergic reaction at the site said she couldn’t feel her tongue and had neck pain after being given the shot.

“They gave me 50 milliliters of Benadryl and then they started monitoring me even closer,” Diana Cannizzo, a local health care worker, recalled. “In the meantime, somebody else had come in a gurney."

Despite her allergic reaction, Cannizzo said she doesn’t want her experience to dissuade anyone from taking the vaccine

“I don’t want anyone to hear my story and decide, ‘Oh, I don’t want to take that vaccine because of what happened to her,’” she said. “I did have some underlying conditions from other medications. I don’t know if that came into play; maybe it did, maybe it didn’t but anybody that has a lot of allergic reactions, just maybe think about it and talk to their doctors.”

