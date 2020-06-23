State to Review Role of Police on Campuses; Petition Calls for Defunding SDUSDPD

The California Department of Education is studying the impacts of the presence of law enforcement on campuses, hoping their findings will help guide future policy change.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is set to detail the research plan during a virtual conference Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The conference can be watched via Zoom and Facebook.

“While reports exist of effective programs that proactively support school safety, concerning indicators also point to schools that disproportionately police, arrest or discipline students of color, negatively impacting their academic success and emotional health,” Thurmond said in a press release Tuesday.

Thurmond said it was time the schools across the state re-examine their relationships with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, there’s a local effort to defund the San Diego Unified School District Police Department that appears to be gaining momentum.

Recent San Diego High School graduate Endiya Griffin and her group, Defund San Diego School Police, are circulating an online petition aimed at differing police funding to other

“We’re hoping that we can keep this conversation going and ensure the safety and equity of students in San Diego Unified School District,” Griffin said.

Civil rights data collected by the U.S. Department of Justice -- the most recent data for SDUSD was collected in 2015 -- indicates 66% of students involved in incidents referred to law enforcement were either Black or Hispanic.

“I’m just not super surprised about the statistics, but they are super unfortunate and reflect violence being perpetrated against these students,” Griffin claimed.

Griffin’s group wants SDUSDPD disbanded, and thinks its budget would be better spent hiring mental health practitioners, and counselors with a specific mission.

“Ways we can support out students before it ever comes to having to call police,” she said.

More than 1,600 people signed the petition to defund the district’s police department as of Tuesday night. It was posted just last Thursday.

“Defund San Diego School Police is planning a demonstration July 2 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The location has yet to be disclosed.

NBC 7 reached out to the SDUSD board for comment and did not hear back.