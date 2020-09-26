San Diego Police Department

Standoff Underway in Hillcrest: SDPD

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

SDPD Standoff in Hillcrest
SDPD Twitter

A standoff is underway in Hillcrest as police are attempting to make contact with a man who is believed to be armed with a gun, San Diego Police said.

SDPD said at around 7 p.m. that for the past two hours they have been attempting to contain and make contact with the man. The incident began after police were called about a man with a gun in the Hillcrest area.

"A number of resources are being committed toward the goal of a safe and successful conclusion to this event for all involved," SDPD said in a tweet.

Residents are asked to avoid the area of 4033 6th Avenue.

Northbound 6th Avenue from University Avenue and the University off-ramp from State-Route 163 South are closed.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

