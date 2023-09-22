Sprinkles possible in San Diego Friday from post-tropical storm

A few sprinkles or areas of light rain in San Diego County were possible Friday as tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Depression Kenneth streams northward into Southern California, the National Weather Service said.

The mountains have the best chance for accumulating rain small amounts of rain; as much as a 10th of an inch of rain is possible. More likely, you'll see cloud coverage across San Diego, NBC 7 forecaster Brooke Martell said

The weekend was expected to be dry and warm with weak high-pressure building over the southwest.

Tropical Depression Kenneth, well to the southwest of SoCal, is bringing us some mid and high level clouds this morning. Let's see those gorgeous sunrise pics! 🌄 #cawx pic.twitter.com/d4W5lrGeBj — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 22, 2023

It was predicted to be mostly cloudy along the coast Friday with high temperatures from 71 to 75 degrees. The valleys may be mostly cloudy with highs around from 74 to 79. It was expected to be mostly cloudy in the mountains with highs from 70 to 79. The deserts were expected be partly cloudy with highs around 89.

The tropical moisture was predicted to move across Southern California Friday night, followed by weak ridging Saturday afternoon through Sunday for warm, dry weather.

Late Friday to Saturday, it was possible wildfire smoke from several fires in Northern California and Oregon could reach San Diego County, although no warnings or alerts were issued.

Late next week a deep trough was forecast over the Pacific Northwest. This trough was projected to dig farther south down the West Coast next weekend and have more of an impact on Southern California with cooler weather, stronger onshore flow, and a much deeper marine layer, forecasters said.

Breezy northwest winds may create rough boating conditions near the entrance of the San Diego Bay Saturday afternoon. Northwest winds with gusts approaching 20 knots in the outer waters were expected each afternoon early next week.