Things to do this weekend: Memorial Day weekend, Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival and more

There's always something fun to do in America's Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, May 24

Jimmy's Buffet Santana Ways

9 p.m. at Belly Up| $22-$39

This nine-piece party will have you singing like a tailgater. The Buffet always brings a wildly fun stage show, setlist & the musicianship of Steel Drums, Congas & real Caribbean Melodies.

Valley Center Stampede Rodeo & Memorial Festival

6 p.m. at Star Valley Park| $25 (Tickets for rodeo sold exclusively online. Festival entry is free)

The Valley Center Stampede Rodeo & Memorial Festival is held annually in the rural town of Valley Center, CA over the Memorial Day weekend.

Stir

8 p.m. at The Old Globe| $89

A Globe-commissioned, world-premiere play about family, food, and healing. Two siblings, separated by distance and circumstance, meet to share their mother’s favorite recipe.

Legacy Week 2024

Memorial Day weekend at the USS Midway Museum

This event features a Top Gun Maverick Party & Movie Night and exclusive encounters with aviators with their aircraft to a solemn Memorial Day Wreath Ceremony.

Barbie-Summer Movies in the Park

15 minutes before sunset at Waterfront Park|Free

Summer Movies in the Park is the largest free and family-friendly outdoor movie series in San Diego County, with dozens of hosting sites and over a hundred screenings.

Saturday, May 25

Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival

10 a.m. in Santee

A one-day block party over Memorial Day weekend with live entertainment, art displays, a kids zone and more.

Julian Rocks - Gem Show

10 a.m. at the Julian Town Hall| Free

There will be fine minerals, gems, crystals, slab, homemade jewelry and more. Plus there will be local artists, crafts and over 20 retails dealers and vendors.

The FABBA Show - Tribute to Abba • Dim The Lights

9 p.m. at Belly Up| $20-$35

Their awesome homage to ABBA is completely unique and full of fun and laughter. With hit after hit song including Take a Chance, Mama Mia, Dancing Queen and more.

Gloria Trevi

7 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union| $49-$150

Gloria is a Singer/Songwriter originally from Mexico, with more than 35 million albums sold. She will be making a stop in San Diego as part of her tour.

Sing Dance Crawl

11 a.m. in downtown San Diego| $75+

This electrifying all-day affair features a selection of San Diego’s premier venues in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Sunday, May 26

Miramar National Cemetery Veterans Memorial Service

1 p.m. at the Miramar National Cemetery Amphitheater| Free

A special program to honor and remember over 1.2 million American men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. At Miramar National Cemetery, there are over 30,000 veterans and their families interred.

2024 Vista Strawberry Festival

8 a.m. in historic downtown Vista| Free

There’s something for everyone, like contests, kids play zone, entertainment, art, film festival, vendors and, of course, strawberries.

Fat Ham

7 p.m. at The Old Globe| $47

The 2022 Pulitzer-winning, Tony-nominated sensation Fat Ham is a fresh and funny take on Shakespeare’s Hamlet that The New York Times called “a flat-out hilarious comedy.”



Coronado Concert Band

4:30 p.m. &6:30 p.m. at the Coronado Promenade

The 2024 series features 16 concerts across five months. Performing this weekend is the Coronado Concert Band and Laurie Beebe Lewis & The Electric Underground.

Monday, May 27-Memorial Day

Mt. Soledad's Memorial Day Ceremony

2 p.m. at Mt. Soledad

The memorial honors veterans, living or deceased, from the Revolutionary War to the current war on terror, with an image of the veteran.

Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day

10 a.m. in Point Loma| Free

The Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day celebration is one of San Diego's largest and most celebrated memorials dedicated to our fighting men and women.

17th Annual Pancake Festival

8 a.m. at Webb Lake Park| $15 but breakfast is free to veterans, active duty and children under 3

The Rancho Bernardo Historical Society's 17th Annual Pancake Festival honors our Military on Memorial Day. There will be a special performance by the Gyminny Kids Circus Demonstration Team, face painting, and a silent auction along with great raffle prizes.