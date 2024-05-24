San Diego Zoo's panda plans reveal details about their impending arrival

While officials have remained relatively quiet regarding the imminent arrival of San Diego's black-and-white visitors from China, an application submitted to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has revealed details ahead of the pandas long-term visit to the zoo.

In the San Diego Zoo's official request with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the park said it expected to have the renovated panda habitat ready for use by June, which could mean the pandas would arrive soon after that time.

The old exhibit, which was split into two sections, will be combined into a single habitat to give the bears more room to roam. An adjacent enclosure will also be retrofitted to allow for the expansion and more viewing space for guests. Though only two are planned for now, the enlarged exhibit has the capacity for four bears.

SDZWA A mock-up for the habitat space for two pandas from China.

And if the pandas arrive early, there are contingency plans for the bears, including having them possibly occupy the Andes bear exhibit on Upper Center Street temporarily.

Also in the request: If a cub is born, it would stay in San Diego at least until it's 2 years old, but no longer than four years from its birth before being sent to China. Although the duration might be different, this was the same practice in place the zoo had in the past, since the animals are the property of China and are on loan to San Diego.

The request also offers a look behind the curtain at the proposed habitat, breeding plans -- which could start in the next two to three years -- the Chinese zoos where the pandas are coming from and more.

A period of public comment is open until Tuesday regarding the zoo's plan. Of the 5 comments so far, all but one were supportive, including an endorsement from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Click here to be a part of the dialogue.

MEET SAN DIEGO'S PANDAS

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said its caretakers visited China in April to meet the giant pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, ahead of their planned trip to Southern California. An exact date for the handoff hasn't been set.

Yun Chuan, a mild-mannered male who's nearly 5 years old, has “deep connections” to California, the wildlife alliance said. His mother, Zhen Zhen, was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007 to parents Bai Yun and Gao Gao.

Yun Chuan is a mild-mannered male who's nearly 5 years old.

Xin Bao is a nearly 4-year-old female described as “a gentle and witty introvert with a sweet round face and big ears.”

Xin Bao is a nearly four-year-old female giant panda who was born in Wolong Shenshuping Panda Base. (San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

“Our conservation partners in China shared photographs and personality traits of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, but meeting them in person was so special," said Dr. Megan Owen, the alliance's vice president of conservation science. “It’s inspiring as people from around the world come together to conserve, protect, and care for these special bears, and we can’t wait to welcome them to San Diego.”

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has a nearly 30-year partnership with leading conservation institutions in China focused on protecting and recovering giant pandas and the bamboo forests they depend on.