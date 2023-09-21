The Bay Area is covered in wildfire smoke. It could reach San Diego Friday

San Diego County could see some wildfire smoke Friday but not from any nearby fires. Several massive fires in Northern California and Oregon were sending a plume of smoke in our direction, the National Weather Service San Diego said.

The NWS shared a model simulation that showed some smoke reaching our region by late Friday and into Saturday.

"The HRRR smoke model, the latest 48-hour run of which goes through early Saturday morning, shows some smoke from the fires in northern California approaching the coast on late Friday evening," NWS forecasters said. There could be some moke from those fires for late Friday night and Saturday across portions of the area."

Some smoke from the fires in northern California could reach the area late Friday night and Saturday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/2P4tz0xoec — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 21, 2023

The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District said air quality levels were good through Thursday. No smoke advisories were currently in effect and it was not yet clear if any would need to be issued.

The Bay Area was under a "Spare the Air" alert, which is issued by the region's air quality management district when air conditions deteriorate. The air was considered "unhealthy to sensitive groups" to "unhealthy," depending on the area. During the alert, it is illegal for residents to use fireplaces or other wood-burning devices.