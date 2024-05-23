Carmel Valley bike path under I-5 opens, connecting miles of pedestrian, bike trails

Caltrans and local leaders Thursday officially opened a pathway underneath Interstate 5 in Carmel Valley that connects to already existing trails.

The $4 million extension connects to State Route 56 Bike Path, North Coast Bike Trail and Coastal Rail Trail and was funded by the State Highway Operations and Protection Program.

"Our goal is to increase the number of people who use alternative modes of transportation and decrease the number who drive alone in their cars," Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said. "Projects like this one are helping reshape the state's transportation system."

According to the agency, the extension connects to an existing bike path at Old Sorrento Valley Road. The trail under I-5 then joins the SR-56 Regional Bicycle Trail from Carmel Valley Road on the east side of the interstate to a Park & Ride lot on the interstate's west side.

Additionally, it completes a leg of the ambitious Sea-to-Sea bike trail from the Salton Sea to the Pacific Ocean, and represents a portion of the 265 miles of new and improved bike lanes to be added to the state highway system by 2028, a statement from the state agency added.

"The SR 56 bike path extension is another step in ensuring people of all ages and abilities have equitable access to safe and convenient connections," said SANDAG and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas. "This new bikeway extension enhances access to the coast, transit and nearby trails, filling a critical gap in our regional bike network and across the region."