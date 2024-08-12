Spring Valley

Spring Valley brush fire prompts evacuations, shelter-in-place orders

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A brush fire broke out in Spring Valley on Aug. 12, 2024. (SkyRanger7)
A brush fire broke out in the Spring Valley area of San Diego County on Monday, prompting evacuation orders and shelter-in-place orders.

The "Anita Fire" is burning in the area of Millar Ranch Road and Millar Anita Lane in the San Miguel area, Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire said.

It is currently burning 3 acres with a moderate rate of spread and is immediately threatening nearby structures.

Evacuations orders have been issued for those living in nearby homes, according to Cal Fire.

Footage from SkyRanger7 overhead showed heavy smoke and red-hot flames burning near buildings.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the mountains in Spring Valley on Aug. 12, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)
Drivers could see dark-colored smoke could be seen in the distance in Spring Valley on Aug. 12, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)

