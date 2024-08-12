Spring Valley brush fire prompts evacuations, shelter-in-place orders

A brush fire broke out in the Spring Valley area of San Diego County on Monday, prompting evacuation orders and shelter-in-place orders.

The "Anita Fire" is burning in the area of Millar Ranch Road and Millar Anita Lane in the San Miguel area, Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire said.

It is currently burning 3 acres with a moderate rate of spread and is immediately threatening nearby structures.

Evacuations orders have been issued for those living in nearby homes, according to Cal Fire.

Footage from SkyRanger7 overhead showed heavy smoke and red-hot flames burning near buildings.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page with information as it arrives into the newsroom.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the mountains in Spring Valley on Aug. 12, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)

Drivers could see dark-colored smoke could be seen in the distance in Spring Valley on Aug. 12, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)