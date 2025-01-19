Special election for vacant San Diego County supervisor seat could cost up to $6.6M

It may feel like democracy deja vu: a San Diego County supervisor special election with a multi-million dollar price tag. It is the second in so many years. While the race to replace Nathan Fletcher in District 4 cost the county $4.8 million in 2023, the Registrar of Voters said the District 1 election to fill the seat vacated by former Chair Nora Vargas could cost up to $6.6 million.

"A big chunk is simply printing paper, mailing, postage,” Registrar Cynthia Paes said.

Plus, creating the ballot and voter information pamphlets, hiring election staff, renting vote centers and security, and electricity costs for the primary on April 8, and, if necessary, general election on July 1.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“It's all of those things go into an election,” said Paes, adding that her office is ready for the quick turnaround following the November election. "This is what we do."

Supervisors swiftly and unanimously approved the special election for the seat representing the South Bay, while acknowledging the frustrating costs associated with it.

“It really is painful to look at the cost of this," said Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, who won the special election in District 4 two years ago. “It is important for those folks to choose who will represent them.”

Montgomery Steppe's colleagues, Supervisors Jim Desmond and Terra Lawson-Remer, both said "democracy is invaluable."

The cost of the election could be cut in half if one candidate secures more than 50% of the vote during the April 8 primary, negating the need for a general election in July between the top two vote-getters.

The field is already loaded, with three Democrats and one Republican launching campaigns or announcing their intention to run. That includes Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, Chula Vista City Councilmember Carolina Chavez, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and San Diego City Councilmember Vivian Moreno.

The supervisors had two options: a special election conducted entirely via mail ballots or one employing both mail ballots and vote centers. They chose the later, despite its higher cost.

"It allows those voting opportunities for voters to choose how they wish to vote,” Paes said.