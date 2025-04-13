San Diegans celebrate Palm Sunday in the shadow of ongoing deportation threat

Just before sunrise on Sunday, a few hundred parishioners gathered in the courtyard at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Logan Heights.

A priest performed a blessing over the pieces of palms followed by a silent procession to the church sanctuary. The palms are a symbol of triumph for believers in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"He walked to his unjust trial, death and resurrection. He is with us in our unjust trials, too," said Father Scott Santarosa, the lead pastor at the church located just 15 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

It is primarily Latino, and many parishioners have loved ones on both sides of the border. Some of them say they are tangled in the current crisis of undocumented immigration.

A federal judge on Friday sided with the Trump administration in allowing immigration agents to conduct enforcement operations at houses of worship for now, despite a lawsuit filed by religious groups over the new policy.

Alfredo Muñoz and his wife, Araceli, are new parents. They brought their 2-month-old daughter, Alesandra, to church for the first time on Sunday. They’re concerned about the world she will grow up in.

“There's a lot going on. That's one of my biggest worries. When my wife was pregnant, (we were) just trying to sort out how we’re going to navigate what’s going on right now," Muñoz said.

Santarosa told NBC 7 that church leaders have provided information to affected parishioners so they know their rights if confronted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We hear their pain and anguish," Santarosa said. "They’re not strange for feeling that pain and anguish. In the church, you can bring that with you, and we can pray together for your situation.”