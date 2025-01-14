San Diego County supervisors seat vacated by Vargas to be filled by special election

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to hold a special election to fill the District 1 seat that became vacant after Chair Nora Vargas unexpectedly stepped down before the start of her second term.

The four remaining supervisors voted Tuesday after considering three options -- appointing a replacement to serve out Vargas' full term, ending in 2029; choosing an interim supervisor until a special election could be held this year; or calling a special election for the full term.

They chose the latter.

A primary election was set for April 8, and candidates can submit nominations until Jan. 28. If no candidate receives a majority on April 8, a runoff would take place July 1. The election is estimated to cost between $2 million and $6.6 million, according to the county.

Ahead of Tuesday's board decision, multiple South County officials had either officially put their names forward or teased interest -- including Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, San Diego City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Chula Vista City Councilwoman Carolina Chavez.

With the surprise departure of Vargas, a Democrat, despite winning reelection in November, the board's current makeup is two Democrats (Terra Lawson-Remer and Monica Montgomery Steppe) and two Republicans (Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond). The board is considered a nonpartisan governing body.

In 2023, supervisors approved a special election to replace District 4's Nathan Fletcher, who resigned in May of that year due to sexual harassment allegations that he has denied. Supervisors said that District 1 voters should also be able to make the choice.

"Unfortunately, we faced this decision before, and I think we made the right choice," Desmond said, in reference to 2023. "We allowed the people to decide with a fair election."

The election will cost money, "but the cost of democracy is invaluable," he said. "As we begin this year, let's reaffirm our commitment to fairness and accountability."

Montgomery Steppe -- who won the 2023 special election -- agreed with Desmond.

"Over a year ago, I stood on the other side of this dais, and advocated for the same," she said, "I believe that is the right thing to do, and also that we should be consistent."

Lawson-Remer, the board vice chair and acting chair, said it was important to ensure the voices of almost 700,000 District 1 residents are heard.

While the District 1 seat will be vacant for several months, Lawson-Remer said she has "full faith and confidence that over the six months or so as this process unfolds, (that) we as a board will be able to come together and make tough decisions, and I think that our county is going to be able to continue to do important work that will serve our community."

During public comment, most spoke in favor of a special election.

"We should be given a chance to vote for someone that will fight for us," regardless of race, income or immigration status, said a county employee and member of the Service Employees International Union, Local 221. "We cannot risk someone to be appointed that will fight only for certain people."

Several other county residents called for a temporary appointment.

One District 1 resident suggested the board appoint her. The woman added that she has watched District 1 fall deeper into disrepair. "We have had no representation," she added.

A Chula Vista resident who identified himself as Robert said it was unprofessional of some public officials to announce their candidacy before the Board of Supervisors made a decision.

However, he added: "Seeing that you guys can't agree on much, I don't see you guys agreeing on someone to do an appointment, let alone pick the right person to represent my city, Chula Vista."

Late last month, following a resounding re-election victory, Vargas surprisingly said she would resign on Jan. 6 -- the date her first term ended.

"Due to personal safety and security reasons, I will not take the oath of office for a second term," she said in a statement at the time. "It has been my honor to serve in public office during unprecedented times, including the past four years on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Lawson-Remer is acting chair after a vote last week to pick a new leader failed.

Lawson-Remer, officially vice chair, was nominated by Montgomery Steppe to be chair, to succeed Vargas. Desmond nominated himself as chair, but that attempt failed on a tie vote. He and Supervisor Joel Anderson voted in favor, while Lawson-Remer and Montgomery Steppe opposed.

Vargas was elected to the board in 2020, replacing former Supervisor Greg Cox on Jan. 4, 2021. She was the first Hispanic woman to serve on the board.

She succeeded Fletcher as board chair after his resignation amid scandal.

It remained unclear what Vargas' "personal safety and security reasons" were, but she was away from the board several times last year for unspecified reasons and has dealt with health issues resulting from nodules on her vocal cords.

Supervisor meetings have become increasingly rowdy in recent years, with Vargas calling for a recess as recently as Dec. 10 due to a screaming person in the gallery during a contentious public speaking session regarding an immigration policy.