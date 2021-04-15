Covid-19 Vaccine

Southwestern College Offering No-Appointment COVID-19 Vaccines to South Bay Residents

Residents from 15 specific zip codes will be able to get their vaccine at the pop-up site

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Seth Wenig | Pool | Reuters

Just as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in California, Southwestern College announced it will host a no-appointment necessary vaccination clinic on Friday.

A limited number of Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the college beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday until supplies last. The pop-up vaccine clinic will be run by the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

All doses will be given on a first-come, first-served basis but will only be administered to residents who live in the following zip codes:

  • 91902
  • 91910
  • 91911
  • 91913
  • 91914
  • 91915
  • 91932
  • 91950
  • 92113
  • 92118
  • 92135
  • 92139
  • 92154
  • 92155
  • 92173

Any resident age 16 or older who lives in those zip codes will be able to get their shot at Southwestern College’s clinic, which will be located at Student Union East, Building 66A.

