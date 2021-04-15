Southwestern College Offering No-Appointment COVID-19 Vaccines to South Bay Residents

Just as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in California, Southwestern College announced it will host a no-appointment necessary vaccination clinic on Friday.

A limited number of Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the college beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday until supplies last. The pop-up vaccine clinic will be run by the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All doses will be given on a first-come, first-served basis but will only be administered to residents who live in the following zip codes:

91902

91910

91911

91913

91914

91915

91932

91950

92113

92118

92135

92139

92154

92155

92173

Any resident age 16 or older who lives in those zip codes will be able to get their shot at Southwestern College’s clinic, which will be located at Student Union East, Building 66A.