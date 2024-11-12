Miramar

1 dead after crash on SR-163 in Miramar area, police say

At least one person died after a two-vehicle crash on southbound state Route 163 in the Miramar area on Monday night, police said.

The incident happened near 6700 Kearny Villa Road at around 6 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

One person was taken to the hospital and died there, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

Police said a traffic light was struck down during the collision.

North of the Kearny Villa Road on-ramp on southbound SR-163 is closed, Caltrans San Diego said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

