1 dead after crash on SR-163 in Miramar area, police say

At least one person died after a two-vehicle crash on southbound state Route 163 in the Miramar area on Monday night, police said.

The incident happened near 6700 Kearny Villa Road at around 6 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

One person was taken to the hospital and died there, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

Police said a traffic light was struck down during the collision.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

North of the Kearny Villa Road on-ramp on southbound SR-163 is closed, Caltrans San Diego said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.